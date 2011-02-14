Thakoon Goes Tribal For Fall 2011

Every season there is one show that sticks out for their use of color, their intricate hairstyling, and just the entire look as exactly that a look. Not one that you would ever be able to wear yourself, but one that you will remember for seasons to come, hang pictures up on your inspiration board of, and just remember why you fell in love with this industry in the first place. Ladies and gents, I believe we witnessed that look already this season, at Thakoon.

Working with tribal inspiration from the Maasai tribe in Africa, Diane Kendal for NARS and Odile Gilbert styled a gorgeously complimentary hair and makeup look. The end result was both devine and artistic, and I couldn’t get enough. Enjoy the pictures and the artist’s information on the styles above.