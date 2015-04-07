Tuesday’s #NailCall: Abstract and Textured Manicures to Try

You don’t have to follow along with the guidelines of a stencil to get a cool nail design worth wearing. By painting differing shapes onto your nails with multiple colors and textures, you can get an abstract manicure that’s uniquely all your own.

And even if you mess up a little bit, you won’t have to go running for the remover bottle and some cotton balls. There doesn’t have to be a rhyme or reason for where the designs and lacquer textures sit on your nail bed; imperfections and flaws are basically non-existent if you want something a little more free-thinking. If uniformed designs are more your thing, you can paint on clean lines and shapes and still walk away with an abstract look. Another reason to give the combo (or at least textured polish) a shot? It’s one of the trendiest movements in the nail beauty genre today, with brands continually producing bottles upon bottles of polish that dries with a new look and feel. When we turned to Instagram this week, we caught sight of a handful of inspiring abstract and textured manicures. Take a look at some of our favorites below and make sure to upload your look with the hashtag #NailCall and tag @BeautyHigh for the chance to be featured next week.

More From Beauty High:

A Week’s Worth of Cool Nail Art Looks

How to Give Yourself the Best DIY Manicure at Home

Spring Nail Ideas: When Bunnies and Nails Collide