All the Best Hair Texturizing Sprays to Help Achieve the Perfect Beachy Waves

If you live somewhere that has a winter, you know that your summer will consist of the beach, the beach, and… the beach. Of course we love getting that nice bronzed glow (while obviously being safe with sunscreen) and sporting our new bathing suits that have been hiding in the back of our closets for months, but for us beauty-lovers our favorite part of a beachy summer are the beachy waves that we get from a dip in the ocean.

Maybe you can’t hit the beach every single day of the summer but still want the hairstyle— the next best option is texturizing sprays.

Basically doubling as the ocean in a bottle, these hair texturizing sprays can work wonders to give your hair the volume and texture you get from the ocean but in your own bathroom.

Only annoying thing is that many hair texturizing sprays leave your hair feeling way too crunchy and dry (and anything but natural). To help you avoid this problem, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite hair texturizing sprays that will give you soft, beachy waves in the comfort of your own home without leaving you dry and crunchy.

Click through the slideshow above to check them out!