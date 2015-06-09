All the Best Hair Texturizing Sprays to Help Achieve the Perfect Beachy Waves

If you live somewhere that has a winter, you know that your summer will consist of the beach, the beach, and… the beach. Of course we love getting that nice bronzed glow (while obviously being safe with sunscreen) and sporting our new bathing suits that have been hiding in the back of our closets for months, but for us beauty-lovers our favorite part of a beachy summer are the beachy waves that we get from a dip in the ocean.
Maybe you can’t hit the beach every single day of the summer but still want the hairstyle— the next best option is texturizing sprays.
Basically doubling as the ocean in a bottle, these hair texturizing sprays can work wonders to give your hair the volume and texture you get from the ocean but in your own bathroom.
Only annoying thing is that many hair texturizing sprays leave your hair feeling way too crunchy and dry (and anything but natural). To help you avoid this problem, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite hair texturizing sprays that will give you soft, beachy waves in the comfort of your own home without leaving you dry and crunchy.
No matter the time of year, it's easy to get beachy waves with this Sachajuan Ocean Mist. This product adds the perfect amount of beachy texture and volume without any dullness or diminished volume by using natural oils and minerals. Just spray some of this beauty into your hair wet or dry and scrunch it up. To get an even more beachy effect, you can crimp handfuls of hair as the product absorbs, or blowdry while running your fingers through hair.
(SACHAJUAN Ocean Mist, $30, barneys.com)
By using Australian Salt Spray, this texturizing spray perfectly recreates the effect the combination of sun, seawater and sea breeze gives your hair. Giving your hair a firm hold and natural volume, this Australian Sea Salt Spray improves the hair texture without making it heavy, sticky or dry, giving you hair that will fall naturally to achieve the ideal beach tousle. Since Australian Sea Salt from New South Wales, Australia is the main active ingredient and its high magnesium and calcium content proves particularly beneficial for hair, your hair will be left healthy and effortlessly styled.
(David Mallett Australian Sea Salt Spray, $54, shen-beauty.com)
Nothing's better than using a product you can feel good about in terms of health and goodness for your hair and scalp. This texturizing and moisturizing spray give your locks a look like you just left the beach since it's made with Pacific sea salt, organic aloe vera, (which adds life, moisture and hold to your hair) and organic sea kelp (rich in beneficial minerals to smooth and soften locks). Not to mention this spray smells like roses—literally. It's made with organic essential oils of Rose Geranium and Palmarosa!
(Mermaid Sea Salt Hair Spray, $24, captainblankenship.com)
This spray is like no other! It gives the ideal fresh-from-the-beach windswept look with a natural matte finish. Since it's enriched with Hawaiian black lava sea salt, kelp and seaweed, it will keep your locks looking and feeling healthy. Bonus: It even protects your hair against the sun's harmful rays with SPF protection.
(Sun Bum Sea Spray, $19.99, nordstrom.com)
If you're crazy about Josie Maran's Argan Oil, meet your new favorite hair product! This Argan Oil hair mist uses Himalayan Pink Sea Salt to smooth and calm hair, while Argan oil strengthens and restores dry, damaged hair, increasing shine and moisture. This spray will give you touchably soft but textured waves without drying your locks.
(Josie Maran Bohemian Waves Argan Hair Mist Texture Volume & Moisture, $22, sephora.com)
For the girl who's looking for a texturizing spray that won't leave her hair looking dull and boring, you'll love this Oribe texturizing spray. It gives you natural, unfussy waves, like you've just stepped out of the ocean. This two-in-one spray adds texture and shine to our hair, allowing us to create a piecey, tousled look minus the stiffening effects of salt water.
(Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray - Purse Size, $22, birchbox.com)
Since too much sun, beach, or pool time can lead to distressed, dehydrated hair prone to breakage, it's important to find a texturizing spray that can provide you with the texture you desire without drying your mane out. Luckily, this texturizing spray was formulated with moisturizing Tahitian coconut and strengthening bamboo extract for healthy-looking hair no matter what time of year.
(ALTERNA Bamboo Beach Summer Ocean Waves Tousled Texture Spray, $22, sephora.com)
If you're heading out for an event like a day-long family barbecue or a wedding and need a texturizing spray with some serious hold, you'll obsess over this SHOW BEAUTY texture spray. This unique spray provides you with extreme hold, volume, and texture. It's formulated with volcanic ash and wheat amino acids for volume and texture while the perfect blend of botanical extracts work to nourish hair, and vitamin E produces a healthy scalp and shiny finish.
(SHOW BEAUTY Premiere Working Texture Spray, $47, sephora.com)
Perhaps the most classic of them all is the Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray. This salt water styling spray adds volume and texture to the hair to create a seriously sexy, wind-blown feel. Since it's made with a salt-infused formula, this spray will provide your locks with the perfect balance of hold and volume with a matte finish. Bumble and Bumble basically took the ocean water, put it in a bottle for you to use at home, and added in some great ingredients like seaweed and kelp extracts to enhance moisture and keep your hair healthy.
(Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray, $27, sephora.com)