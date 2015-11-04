How to Get the Perfect Textured Lob

Fact: The textured lob is the hottest haircut of the year. It’s hit star status quite literally, appearing on celebrity heads like Sienna Miller and Khloe Kardashian, who, we should add, traded in her signature long layers for the cropped, wavy look.

We don’t blame you for wanting to copy the look (actually, we condone it), but you should do some homework before making the big cut—there’s more to it than a quick trim and time with your curling iron. We talked to celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho, who is quite literally the queen of the messy lob haircut, and she told us everything you need to know about this style: how to get it, how to care for it, and how to rock it with aplomb.

Talk it through with your stylist.

It’s not as drastic as a pixie cut, but you should still be very confident about your decision to cut a lob—especially if, like Khloe, it’s a big change. After you’re sure, Jenny says to talk out the haircut with a stylist who has experience with this style. You’ll need to determine what’s right for your face shape, natural hair texture, and lifestyle. This, Cho explains, can all dictate how it’s cut.

You’ll need heat tools.

Unless you’ve got that wave going on naturally, you’ll need to invest in a set of heat tools—this cut is all about the styling. “If you prefer a curling iron, it’s really all about the size of the barrel,” explains Cho. With this type of cut, Cho suggests a 1 ¼ inch curling iron from a brand like Hot Tools. “Be sure to leave out the ends when curling for more of an undone finish,” she tells us.

Sometimes clean hair is better.

Growing up, we’ve been told that certain hairstyles work better on dirty hair. But when it comes to creating a messy lob like Rose Byrne’s wore above, Cho says clean hair is actually better. After washing, Cho says to prep your damp hair with a product like Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Volumizing Soufflé Mousse ($6.49, walgreens.com) and then blow-drying, using your fingers to “boost volume and movement.”

Flatirons can make some amazing curls.

The best thing about this style? It looks better a little messy and wavy—and getting that beautiful bedhead is easier than you think. Cho says to grab a flatiron instead of a curler after you’re done blow-drying. “Starting near the top of the hair shaft, hold the flat iron and rotate your wrist as you move down the hair shaft to form an ‘S’ wave,” she says. “Stop short at the ends so they remain sleek and smooth.”

Stock your hair care shelves with the right products.

In addition to a great shampoo and conditioner formula, Cho says you should have a sea salt spray for “texture and grit”. She recommends Suave Professionals Sea Mineral Infusion Texturizing Sea Salt Spray ($5, walmart.com), and if you’re watching your budget, you really can’t beat the price. We also love Sachajuan Ocean Mist ($31, barneys.com) and Verb Sea Spray ($14, sephora.com).

Be strategic with your hair color.

No need to touch-up your roots! Cho says that this hairstyle looks great with edgy roots. If you’re a brunette, she suggests going lighter at the ends to prevent it from looking weighed down.

Keep your curls.

Some of us have a really hard time keeping our curls intact. To increase the longevity of your loose waves, Cho recommends pin curls. “After curling, roll each section up, and pin in place,” she says. “Once curls have cooled after 15 minutes or so, take out the pins and shake out the curls. Finish with Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Plump Hold Hairspray ($5, walmart.com) for long-lasting hold full of body.

