Textured Hair: Get The Look

With a lust for the natural texture and bedhead that models seem to naturally roll out of bed with in the morning, silky sleek locks are no longer so en vogue. This disheveled look has been seen as a growing trend the last couple of seasons, and really became a staple during Spring 2011 with messy updos, low slung ponies, and wild curls. Sean Gallagher, stylist at Ric Pipino Salon, styled our textured looks for the Buona Primavera editorial and left us wanting this effortlessly coy look for ourselves.

Gallagher advised using your own natural wave (if you’re lucky enough to have some) and enhancing that with a root lifter (his favorite is by Pipino) or spray gel. The key to this look is not having every hair perfectly in its place, so once you add the product and tease the hair from the root you can play with it as you wish. If your hair is lacking texture, as in dead straight, you can add that oomph it needs with a 1 1/4 inch curling iron, curling throughout the hair and then teasing out the curls. Finish off your style with a touch of hairspray – Gallagher recommends (and used on set) Oribe Superfine Hairspray.

Photo by Joey D’Arco for Beauty High