Marc by Marc Jacobs Brings Back ’80s Crunchy Hair At NYFW

When one thinks of the ’80s, reminiscing the hairstyles probably doesn’t evoke much better than a grimace to all the frizzed-out bouffants and truly wacky and gross crunchy feeling of it all. If you asked Guido Palau, it seems that’s pretty much just what he was going for backstage at Marc by Marc Jacobs for NYFW. The Redken stylist was inspired by a rebellious and revolutionary girl–specifically looking back to London in the 1980s and the Guardian Angels who protected passengers in the Underground tubes. The hair, always under a red beret, was a messy, battle-bred mane dampened by the hot humid air of the underground.

The Marc by Marc Jacobs models got the updated version, sans public transport. Guido Palau simply applied Redken’s Full Frame Mousse all over dampened hair, scrunched and mussed up the models’ hair and let air dry. The result is a lank, running-in-the-rain, grungy yet weightless look. Paired with the bold precise black eyeliner, the full effect is purposefully rebellious– a rebel with a cause.

MORE: Easy Tricks For Textured Hair Without A Curling Iron

MORE: Hair Accessories Are Back At NYFW