A Quick and Easy Way to Test Your Skin’s Hydration Levels and Elasticity

When it comes to seeing if our products are actually working in the way they are supposed to—whether that be hydrating, anti-aging, soothing and so forth—we usually just take a glance in the mirror. But let’s be real, sometimes that doesn’t address everything if you’re just looking at your reflection with a blank stare—and not moving your face at all. Besides the no-brainer of just pulling out a compact mirror, there’s actually another quick test you can do at home that can help you decide if your products are working, if your skin is optimally hydrated, and even can help determine your skin’s elasticity levels. We caught up with Dr. Terry Loong, The Body Shop Global Skincare Expert and Integrative Skin Doctor, and got the scoop on her SNAP, PINCH, POUT skin test, which checks over the skin on your face. Sure, you’ll still need a mirror, but this is a more hand’s on approach (literally) that’s worth shot.

The SNAP Test

Oh, the sensitive skin under the eyes. Whether it’s covering up dark circles, de-puffing them in the morning with cold spoons, or applying anti-aging serums to ward away wrinkles, this area of the face gets A LOT of attention. As you might have guessed, this version involves very gently pinching the skin to see how it reacts. “Using your thumb and forefinger, gently pinch the skin underneath your eyes. Depending on how quickly it ‘snaps’ back will indicate how hydrated and how much elasticity your skin has,” says Dr. Loong.

Generally, if your skin snaps back quickly, it’s a good sign of hydration and elasticity. Makes sense why so many anti-aging products work to increase your skin’s firmness, doesn’t it?

The PINCH Test

This test also will help you determine the elasticity and hydration levels of your skin. “‘Pinch’ the apples of your cheeks to feel how much collagen your skin has by seeing if there are fine lines on the surface of the skin when you pinch it. If there are fine lines, your skin may be dehydrated or have reduced elasticity, which needs to be addressed through internal and external care to maintain youthful skin,” explains Dr. Loong.

The POUT Test

Another area of the face that doesn’t get as much attention as the eyes, but is still equally important, especially in the anti-aging realm, is the the skin around the mouth. This third step tests that aforementioned area—and it involves making a sad face.

“‘Pout’ to check [the] area around your mouth. As you release the pout, you’ll want to see if fine lines remain. It is so important to apply an extra layer of skincare around your mouth, as we often wipe it off as we continue our skincare routines, after we brush our teeth or drink and eat food,” she notes.

Ideally, you’ll want fine lines to disappear.

