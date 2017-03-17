This Woman Tested 100 Mascaras, and This Was the Best One

We’ll admit it: We’re very, very picky about our mascaras. In fact, it kind of blows our minds that some cult-favorite formulas are so damn bad—clumpy, barely-there, grayish-black—while others are so minimal, so lightweight, that it’s like we brushed our lashes with air, instead of the “hardcore” and “volumizing” formula that the tube promises.

Sadly, though, buying mascaras has always been kind of the luck of the draw—or, it was, until Cosmopolitan UK solved all of our problems by testing 100 of the top-rated mascaras on one eye (and took photos!) to finally figure out which formula really does deliver on what it promises. And honestly, the results are kind of surprising.

Like, you’d assume that the best-selling Benefit’s They’re Real mascara would stand out among the crowd as the thickest, most-volumizing of the bunch, but honestly, it pales in comparison to some other brands, like Avon’s Supershock Max Mascara or Rimmel’s ScandalEyes Flex Mascara. And we were surprised to see relatively small brands, like Bourjois and Pur, beat out other high-end brands in side-by-side comparison photos.

Of course, we know that mascara preferences are totally subjective, as is eye shape, lash shape, etc., but we’re still really digging this photo roundup as a guide to consult before dropping money on another mascara. To see all 100 images and figure out which mascara is truly the best, head over to Cosmopolitan UK and keep reading.