Beauty Tester: Eye Makeup Removers, Find Out Which One Stops Raccoon Eyes Best

Most of us value our eight hours of beauty sleep a night (okay, we’ll be real, six) and don’t like to waste time getting there. We’ve simplified our nightly routines as much as possible, brushing our teeth while rubbing the makeup off of our eyes. In an effort to save time (and rubbing) we’ve put some of the most talked about eye makeup removers to the test to find out how well they really work.

Read on below for our reviews, and leave us a comment to let us know which remover is your favorite!

Lancome Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover



Lancome Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover, $26, bergdorfgoodman.com

This remover worked quickly to remove all of my eye makeup without any irritation. For someone who applies coat after coat of waterproof mascara, I was surprised at how well this product worked! The leftover residue was moisturizing but also a little greasy, so I recommend using a facial cleanser afterward. –Jenna Igneri, Junior Team Member, StyleCaster

Ole Henriksen Purifying Eye Make-Up Remover



Ole Henriksen Purifying Eye Make-Up Remover, $25, olehenriksen.com

I don’t typically use pads to remove my eye makeup, but I was quite pleased with these. I have extremely sensitive skin, but my eye area wasn’t irritated whatsoever by the solvent, and my makeup came off immediately with very little rubbing. The pads did have a bit too much liquid on them (I got it in my eye!) and the “soothing” effect tingles which I found a little jarring. Overall though, would definitely use again! -Rachel Adler, Beauty & Fashion Coordinator, StyleCaster

H20 Plus Dual Action Eye Makeup Remover



H20 Plus Dual Action Eye Makeup Remover, $18, amazon.com

This product cleanly wiped away all traces of eye makeup , even my waterproof mascara. Usually eye makeup removers tend to leave an oily feeling, but this product left no residue behind. -Taylor Droddy, Junior Team Member, StyleCaster

Clarins Instant Eye Make-Up Remover



Clarins Instant Eye Make-Up Remover, $26, sephora.com

I don’t usually like to rave, but Clarin’s makeup remover was exceptional.

Although it’s an oil, it didn’t feel greasy, and in one fell swoop it made my

eyeliner and waterproof mascara ancient memory. Definitely a keeper. -Kerry Pieri, Fashion News Manager, StyleCaster

Clinique Rinse-Off Eye Makeup Solvent



Clinique Rinse-Off Eye Makeup Solvent, $16.50, clinique.com

The Clinique Eye Makeup Remover was really gentle on my eyes not at all oily and never burned my eyes as I removed makeup. Although it was refreshing to not blink profusely and stand in my bathroom silently crying away the stinging sensation after removing makeup, I felt the Clinique Eye Makeup Remover was not very strong against my waterproof mascara. I often had to remove residual running mascara in the morning. -Janice Chou, Fashion Content Coordinator, StyleCaster

