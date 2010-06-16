Beauty Tester: We Try The Season’s Latest Razors

Now that shorts season is upon us and you have no choice but to shave daily (admit it, winter pushes you to cheat), you, like all of us ladies, are constantly looking for a faster shave. We want a razor that shaves the hair as close to the root as possible, while also leaving our legs moisturized and of course taking as little time as possible.

So to get to the bottom of which razor we should be using this summer, we had to scrounge up razors and put them to the test of course! See below for our results, and let us know in the comment section if you have a preferred razor of choice!

Schick Quattro for Women



I have to say I was surprised this was probably the best razor I’ve ever used. Technology has really done something here because I’m usually what you’d call a beauty clutz and I didn’t nick myself once. The buzzer at the other end is great for when you want a quick trim, especially for the sensitive bikini area. Courtney Caruso, Marketing Associate (Schick Quattro for Women, $12.99, drugstore.com)

Venus Embrace



I’m what you call a simple kind of beauty girl, so when I heard five blades, it seemed like some sort of flashy trickery. Lo and behold, there’s a purpose behind the increasing number of blades they somehow create this cushiony kind of feel (I know, seems like an oxymoron) and shifted and moved with the curves of my legs. And I have to confess, I did not use any shave gel, and surprisingly didn’t get razor burn! Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director (Gilette Venus Embrace, $12.99, drugstore.com)

Noxzema Spa Shave 4-Blade Razor



Photo courtesy of Noxzema

The Noxzema Spa Shave 4-Blade razors left my legs feeling silky smooth without any uncomfortable razor burn! The 4 blades gave me a super close shave while the moisturestripsprevented nicks andcutsand didn’t get “gloppy,” like other disposable razors I have used in the past. My legs remained smooth long enough to convince me to switch over from my old razor brand. – Jenna Igneri, Junior Team Member (Noxzema Spa Shave 4-Blade Razor,$4.49, drugstore.com)

Bic Soleil Triple Blade Disposable Razor



The Bic razor was a little rougher feeling on my legs compared to some others I have used, but the 4 blades meant that one once-over was enough to leave me smooth and hair-free. It also was supposed to have a scent, but I think my body wash may have overpowered it. Kerry Pieri, Fashion News Manager (Bic Soleil Triple Blade Disposable Razor, $30, amazon.com)

