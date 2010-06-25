Beauty Tester – Dry Shampoos, Do They Really Work?

After all those years of trying for that Pantene commercial-worthy glossy hair, shine has gone out the window yes, matte is IN folks! For those who think this means lank and greasy rocker boy locks, that’s not what we have in mind. Instead, think Alexa Chung’s perfectly disheveled waves or Erin Wasson’s devil-may-care strands. To get this “days-old” hairstyle without smelling like it, smart beauty girls have been stocking up on dry shampoo. The bigger question is: Do they really work?

To get to the root of things, I elicited some willing StyleCasters, including some of our summer interns that we affectionately like to call our Junior Team Members, to put some of the latest dry shampoos to the test! And for you dark-haired beauties out there, a couple of our reviewers are raven-tressed, so you’re well represented. Read the reviews below before your next beauty shopping trip!

Rene Furterer Dry Shampoo



I was a bit apprehensive about trying dry shampoo, but I actually ended up really enjoying this particular one. It got rid of any excess oil/grease. I loved the smell it had these really nice citrusy undertones. The only complaint I have is that it was white, so it was a little tough to rub the white out of my dark hair. Andrea Uku, StyleCaster JTM. Rene Furterer Dry Shampoo, $12, sephora.com

Fekkai Au Naturel Dry Shampoo

Overall I liked the Fekkai dry shampoo. It was easy to use and made my scalp feel cleaner. It also added volume and life to my unwashed hair. It was virtually scentless, but I wish it had a nice fresh scent like some of the other dry shampoos I have tried in the past. Michelle Marques, StyleCaster JTM. Fekkai Au Naturel Dry Shampoo, $23, amazon.com

Jonathan Green Rootine Dry Shampoo in Black



Initially, I was really skeptical about the brunette dry shampoo fearing Id sweat out the product’s dye. However, the dry shampoo relieved my hair of its oil especially in my bangs where I needed it the most and didn’t run down my forehead during the summer heat. My only criticism is that my hair felt a little sticky immediately after I swept and brushed the dry shampoo through. Janice Chou, StyleCaster Fashion Content Coordinator. Jonathan Green Rootine Dry Shampoo in Black, $19, jonathanproduct.com

T3 Refresh Volumizing Dry Shampoo

The product had easy to follow instructions on the back helpful for first time users. Also, it did get rid of my oily roots and after blow drying, added some volume to my hair like it said it would. However, I wish it would have been colorless, since it did not match my hair color perfectly and left some color on my scalp. Julia Schwarz, StyleCaster JTM. T3 Refresh Volumizing Dry Shampoo, $25, sephora.com

Ojon Rub-Out Dry Cleanser



I have to say it was a nice alternative to my usual shampoo routine. I did have to brush the product thoroughly through my hair though, and once I did, I liked the fresh and pleasant scent. The big downfall was that it does tend to leave hair with a bit of a chalky texture, so I wouldn’t suggest using it more than once in-between shampoos. Jenna Igneri, StyleCaster JTM. Ojon Rub-Out Dry Cleanser, $24, ulta.com

Oscar Blandi Pronto Dry Shampoo



I’ve never used dry shampoo before, so I wasn’t sure how easily it would come out of the bottle. Although I couldn’t really control how much came out with each squeeze (I wasted a lot of the product!), I thought that the product worked great. My hair, which is usually up in a bun come summertime, looked very refreshed after a hot day in the city. Catherine Larson, StyleCaster JTM. Oscar Blandi Pronto Dry Shampoo, $19, oscarblandi.com

Related: Beauty Tester – We Try The Season’s Latest Razors