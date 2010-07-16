Beauty Tester: Deodorants, We Review The Latest Formulas

Photo: iStock.com

Not to be too dramatic, but in a civilized world, the last thing we want to deal with is B.O. But come July and August, we become considerably more frazzled and let’s face it, sweaty. Luckily, there’s that little man-made invention: deodorant. We have one stashed in our desk drawer, thank our stars that there’s handy spray deodorant at the gym and for those emergency AC-deficient moments, a few extras stashed in the beauty closet just in case.

But like all things in life, deodorants are not all made equal. There’s the usual problems: flaky, white residue; overbearing scent; or just plain old uselessness. Rather than go out and do your own trial-and-error test, we’ve tried out the latest deodorants available. Read on for our reviews!

Dove Ultimate Beauty Care



I really like how soothing and moisturizing this deodorant is.Since I started using it,I haven’t had any razor burn when shaving and my skin is super smooth. I alsofound that thedeodorantworked extremely well, lasting from morning wellinto the night. The fresh scent is also a major plus! Do apply sparingly, too much can cause the product to clump. – Jenna Igneri, StyleCaster Junior Team Member (Dove Ultimate Beauty Care, Light Radiance Deodorant, $4.79, drugstore.com)

Secret Soothing Effects



Secret’s Soothing Effects was probably one of the better deodorants I’ve tried in awhile. As long as you don’t load it on, the creamy consistency goes on smoothly without leaving white streaks and I spent the entire weekend laying out in the sun with no notice of negative odors. I even asked my friend for confirmation! I recommend picking it up in the “invigorating rain” scent. Trs fresh! -Michelle Halpern, StyleCaster Content Manager (Secret Soothing Effects Antiperspirant Deodorant, $8.99, walgreens.com)

Certain Dri A.M.

I had high expectations for this clinically proven Certain Dri brand. I tend to uncontrollably perspire and Certain Dri lived up to its name and kept me dry all day. Even though it did leave some powdery residue, I will be using this deodorant through the hot summer months. Courtney Caruso, StyleCaster Marketing Associate (Certain Dri A.M. Underarm Refresher, $6.29, buy.com)

Lady Speed Stick



It was great at resisting stains and went on without a trace of residue, but the baby powder scent was not for me! –Amanda Shortall, StyleCaster Account Executive (Lady Speed Stick Stainguard in Powder Fresh, $3.49, walgreens.com)

