Tessa Thompson Wore Ribbons In Her Ponytail and I’m Dying to Try It Myself

Leave it to Tessa Thompson to take a ponytail trend and totally make it her own. At the Lady and the Tramp film premiere in New York City, Thompson rocked a bubble ponytail created with ribbons, a look courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Lacy Redway. “Unwrapping this little lady tonight for her #LadyandTheTramp screening,” Redway wrote on Instagram. “Update your ponytail with Ribbon details…it’s simple. Tag me if you do, I want to post you in stories.”

Creating a bubble ponytail actually isn’t as hard as it looks, though you might need skills like Redway’s for it to look this flawless. You basically create a high pony, possibly with hair extensions such as Thompson is wearing, for length and thickness. Then, you secure an elastic every two inches and tug each section to make it look like a “bubble.” Redway added ribbons to Thompson’s hair for a red carpet update. This would be really chic for a wedding, prom or other special occasions.

Redway has always been immensely talented. But lately, she’s been killing it with red carpet looks that make headlines. She’s responsible for Amandla Stenberg’s colorful braids we told you about, as well as Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s recent wet-hair look. And who can forget Thompson’s ponytail whip at the 2019 Met Gala? Not us, that’s for sure.

Speaking of Thomspon, the live-action Lady and the Tramp (yes, they’re still dogs) is out November 12. She stars alongside Justin Theroux as Tramp and it looks adorable. And I can’t think of a better Lady.