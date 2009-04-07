Terralina Re-Launches Recycled Packaging

Following in the eco-friendly footsteps of the other Mother Earth lovers out there, Terralina has teamed up with Design & Source to create a totally green packaging system for it’s products.

For those who don’t know, Terralina is known for their antioxidant-rich and paraben-free facial products. The facial regimen box set (which includes Facial Cleanser, Toner, Moisturizer, and the Full Line) will now be packaged in recycled grocery bags collected from Delhi, India. The skincare company actually launched the green and purple boxes for the last holiday season, but according to Style.com, they are hoping that a post-launch push this month will convince consumers that there’s never been a better time than now to do their part for the planet.

These little green and purple boxes not only make for a cute way to hold your beauty products, but they also give jobs to local Indian women through a group dedicated to employing homebound mothers who otherwise wouldn’t be able to earn a living. In addition, the profits from the purchase of the recycled materials by Design & Source from the group in India fund different projects in the poorest communities of India and already feed between 400 and 600 families daily.

There has never been a better way to pamper yourself and do a good deed, all in one.

Terralina Gift Box Set, $105, at www.terralina.com