Can Drinking Tequila Help You Lose Weight?

When you hear the word “diet,” it’s a given that alcohol or, more specifically, tequila isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. However, studies are saying that while a shot of tequila isn’t exactly part of a balanced diet, a certain sugar derived from tequila plants could help you lose weight. This isn’t the first completely bonkers weight-loss assertion we’ve read about lately, but it certainly caught our eye for obvious reasons.

Research presented at the National Meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) found that agavins, the natural sugar found in tequila, may aid in weight loss and diabetes. These sugars (which aren’t the same things as the commonly known agave nectar) are non-digestible and don’t raise blood sugar.

The team of researchers fed mice a typical diet, but added agavins to some of their water. The mice that consumed the agavins ate less overall, had lower blood glucose levels, and lost weight.

Read the full study here, and keep in mind this doesn’t mean we all should be running out tonight and throwing back tequila shots like we’re a college freshman in Cancun.