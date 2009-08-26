Ten Lipsticks Under $10 Even Anna Would Approve Of

If you aren’t hiding under a rock, you’ve probably seen Anna Wintour’s interview with David Letterman from the other night. Along with mentioning that she noticed the socks Dave was rocking, she also gave all of us a tip worth passing along. When asked “If you had just $20 to spend on fashion, how would you spend it?” Anna, in her amazingly prim and polished way, replied “Well, you could buy lipstick.”

So, below I have listed the 10 best lipstick buys under $10. And, since we’re all obsessing over reds right now, I’ve chosen the best shades of reds for you all.

L’Oreal Colour Riche Lipstick, British Red, $8.95, at drugstore.com

CoverGirl Continuous Color Lipstick, Really Red, $5.49, at drugstore.com Revlon Super Lustrous Crème Lipstick, Certainly Red, $7.99, at drugstore.com Milani Velvet Lips Lipstick, Red Carpet 214, $4.49, at drugstore.com Maybelline Lipstick Royal Red 190, $4.39, at cvs.com Revlon Matte Lipstick in Really Red 006, $6.39, at cvs.com Mattese Elite Lip Gel Tube, $10.00, at rickysnyc.com Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick, Red Hot 168, $5.29, at drugstore.com Mary Kay Cream Lipstick in Rich Red, $5.00, at amazon.com Avon Ultra Color Rich Lipstick, $6.50, at amazonn.com

Which do you think Anna is spending her money on?