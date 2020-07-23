Temporary Metallic Tattoos You Won’t Regret The Next Day

Scroll To See More Images

Tattoos may have been associated with rock stars, punks, and on-the-fringe artsy types in the past, but those days are long, long gone. Tattoos are a great way to visually honor a personal belief via a symbol, design, or specific quote/song lyric, and they’re also just a great way to express yourself creatively by using your own body as a canvas. The one downside? They’re permanent. Meaning that if you should change your mind later in life, you’re kind of stuck with the body art you once swore you’d be in love with forever.

Sure, there are a few treatments for tattoo removal (most notably, laser) but these treatments are not only expensive, but they’re also painful and oftentimes only able to fade the tattoo into a blurry mess rather than get rid of it altogether. A great solution to try if you’re getting antsy for some ink? Temporary tattoos—and especially, those of the metallic variety—which you can’t really achieve with a “real” tattoo. So rather than going “wreckless,” right off the bat, try one of these non-commitment metallic temporary tattoos first before taking the plunge.

1. Terra Tattoos Temporary Henna Metallic Tattoos

This metallic gold pack of temporary, wash-off tattoos includes over seventy designs, allowing you to mix and match and switch up your look without risking any kind of regret after the fact.

2. Sovereign-Gear Metallic Tattoos

This stunning set of bronze, gold, and silver metallic tattoos offer a slew of different designs, patterns, and motifs to play with. There are also plenty of options with glitter and shimmer finishes as well.

3. Lady Up Waterproof Metallic Temporary Tattoo

Featuring a huge assortment of over 100 different designs and twenty sheets, this set of metallic and colorful tattoos includes designs ranging from animals, jewelry, and spiritual insignias.