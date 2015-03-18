How to Wear a Face Tattoo This Spring Break

After the successful introduction of Flash Tattoos, a company that specializes in the coolest temporary tattoos shall we say ever, we saw temporary tattoos popping up everywhere including on the bodies of Beyonce, Khloe Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens (and if Beyonce’s doing it, so are we).
The temporary tattoos, designed to look like jewelry, shapes, and words, were what decked out the wrists, necks, and ankles of people everywhere, but now we’re seeing these temporary tattoos in other places, specifically the face. Yes, face tattoos. On the runways of Givenchy to Tommy Hilfiger, models have walked the runways with their faces decked out in temporary tattoos—and we’re ready to get in on the fun.
Flash Tattoos has done an incredible job of demonstrating just how stylish temporary face tattoos can be (as you can see from the slideshow above) and brands like NARS have followed in their footsteps.
Click through the slideshow for some inspiration on how to decorate your face with temporary tattoos.
OK, Givenchy really made a statement with this look—and you can make one IRL too by toning this down a bit and opting for something cool and interesting!
Photo:
Imaxtree
This is the perfect way to use temporary tattoos to get that statement look (without gluing gems all over your face).
Photo:
Instagram/@flashtattoos
Giamba did the perfect job of adding a touch of excitement to their runway show with simple face tattoos on their models. It's also a look that's totally doable at home.
Photo:
Imaxtree
You can use cool temporary tattoos in a simple way to add a bit of excitement to any outfit by just adding one or two simplistic tattoos to your face.
Photo:
Instagram/@flashtattoos
We're going to state the obvious—Tommy Hilfiger sure knows how to make his models look cool. We love this touch of detail from his Spring 2015 show.
Photo:
Imaxtree
To achieve a look like the one at Tommy Hilfiger's show, use cool, modern shapes on your face. We love designs like the one this model is donning.
Photo:
Flash Tattoos
At the Rodebjer show, models worked temporary tattoos placed on their foreheads.
Photo:
Imaxtree
If you're not into placing your temporary tattoos right on the forehead, try something similar to this look that features metallic dots above the brows to add a little zing.
Photo:
Instagram/@iamlisaclark