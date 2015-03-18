How to Wear a Face Tattoo This Spring Break

After the successful introduction of Flash Tattoos, a company that specializes in the coolest temporary tattoos shall we say ever, we saw temporary tattoos popping up everywhere including on the bodies of Beyonce, Khloe Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens (and if Beyonce’s doing it, so are we).

The temporary tattoos, designed to look like jewelry, shapes, and words, were what decked out the wrists, necks, and ankles of people everywhere, but now we’re seeing these temporary tattoos in other places, specifically the face. Yes, face tattoos. On the runways of Givenchy to Tommy Hilfiger, models have walked the runways with their faces decked out in temporary tattoos—and we’re ready to get in on the fun.

Flash Tattoos has done an incredible job of demonstrating just how stylish temporary face tattoos can be (as you can see from the slideshow above) and brands like NARS have followed in their footsteps.

Click through the slideshow for some inspiration on how to decorate your face with temporary tattoos.

