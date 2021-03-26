Tempo Studio’s New Bundles Make Your Gym Membership a Thing of the Past

Scroll To See More Images

At-home fitness has always been an appealing and convenient option for squeezing in an exercise session without having to commute to and from the fitness studio or having to get ready for work in a dingy gym locker room. But, it’s safe to say that working (out) from home has never been as desirable and accessible as it today. While many fitness facilities around the country are slowly beginning to reopen — with social distancing measures in place — many of us have already gotten used to, well, doing just about everything in the comfort of our own home, and working out is certainly no exception.

Tempo Studio is one of the pioneers in the premium remote fitness arena, allowing members to enjoy all the perks of working out in an IRL boutique fitness studio or one-on-one with a personal trainer in the safety of their home. This is made possible by the brand’s AI-powered fitness systems, which offer real-time guidance and feedback, 3D sensors to correct form, and it can even count reps for you. Plus, for as little as just $39 a month, you’ll get access to a huge selection of virtual, expert-led workout classes, ranging from HIIT and cardio classes, to targeted resistance training, stretching, yoga, kickboxing, and everything in between. Plus, there are new live and on-demand classes to choose from every day. Indeed, the future of fitness is actually already here.

The brand’s commitment to offering deluxe, innovation-forward, and research-driven technology just expanded even further. Now, Tempo has taken the digital fitness space to a whole new level, launching three new personalized bundles, each engineered to cater to the individual needs of every athlete, every fitness level, and every body: The Tempo Starter, Tempo Plus, and Tempo Pro. Customers are now able to shop Tempos packaged with fitness accessories custom-tailored to help them achieve and maintain their personal fitness needs and goals.

Tempo Starter

Perfect for fitness buffs of all levels (including beginners), the Tempo Starter bundle comes complete with over $1,000 worth of personalized exercise accessories, including a 5mm workout mat, two 7.5-pound dumbbells, and four different weight plates, as well as the 3D sensor and AI Personal Coaching Engine. Jumpstart your new fitness routine for just $69 a month (excluding tax, membership, and delivery) or $2,495 upfront.

Tempo Plus

The best-selling bundle of the three, the Tempo Plus includes the 3D sensor, AI Personal Coaching Engine, and over $1,750 of fitness accessories. In addition to the basics, the Plus Bundle also includes bonus weights and extra gear, including a heart rate monitor, a recovery roller, and a foldable bench to help you take your cardio and resistance workouts to the next level. Monthly payments for the Plus Bundle start at just $90 per month or a one-time price of $3,245.

Tempo Pro

If you’re looking for an optimum home gym experience, the Tempo Pro bundle is for you. In addition to the AI Personal Coaching engine, $2,500 in accessories, and 3D sensor, this option also comes with every weight Tempo offers and built-in storage for extra convenience. Other deluxe equipment items you’ll get with this top-tier bundle include a foldable squat rack, a kettlebell system, and weight plate storage. Make the commitment to keep your health and priority this year and make the Pro Bundle yours for just $3,995 or as little as $111 per month.

Best of all, the drop of the three new Tempo bundles just so happens to coincide with the launch of the brand’s new and improved companion mobile app, which helps members of the Tempo community chart and monitor their goals and progress and offers access to My Plan, which prescribes personalized workout routines on a weekly basis. Whether you’re at home or on-the-go, the bundles and the app are designed to work for you—your schedule, your goals, and your workout preferences.

For the ultimate at-home gym experience that costs less than your monthly gym membership, look no further than the Tempo Studio. With these customizable bundle options, this compact fitness system comes with literally everything you need for a challenging workout without having to leave the house. If you do prefer to purchase any of the premium accessories featured in the bundle sets a la carte, you can purchase separately from their accessories selection. Oh, and if you’re worried about bulky fitness gadgets marring your chic home decor set-up, don’t worry. At just six-feet, the sleek design of the Tempo Studio isn’t an eyesore — it only takes up three square feet of floor space.

