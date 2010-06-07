Tela Beauty Organics Reduce Sensational Styling Smoother

Got wavy or curly hair that just goes haywire at the first sign of heat? Take the pouf out of your hair with this new lightweight smoothing product from Tela Beauty Organics. Humidity causes hair to swell up and frizz out, so this sleekening wonder uses wheat and vegetable proteins that penetrate the hair shaft and instantly smooth and soften your strands. Organic botanical extracts protect your hair color from fading and strengthen your strands from root to tip. Red algae locks in moisture and provides much-needed UV protection. Just a few mists and this weightless formula shields your hair from those undesirable elements and lets you enjoy your summer with fab, healthy hair.

Price: $28.00

Where To Buy: nordstrom.com in late July