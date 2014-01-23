Teff is the New Quinoa: Everything You Need to Know About the New ‘It’ Grain

Meet teff, the cool new grain that—from the looks of it—is poised to overtake quinoa as the superfood everyone’s talking about.

Teff is a tiny seed that’s high in calcium, iron, and protein, while also being low in fat, and high in fiber. Plus, it contains all eight essential amino acids. Wait there’s more: Diabetics love teff because it’s good for controlling blood sugar, and it’s gluten-free, which makes it a fantastic option for folks with celiacs disease or those who are simply gluten intolerant, as it can serve as a substitute for wheat flour in pretty much anything.

MORE: 5 Healthy Dinner Recipes to Make at Home Every Night Next Week

You can use teff in virtually everything from thickening soups and stews, to baking breads and cookies. It can also be used as a substitute for quinoa when making salads and side dishes.

Teff also happens to be the national crop of Ethiopia, and it’s a main ingredient in Ethiopia’s popular spongy injera bread. Teff growth covers around 20 percent of all cultivated land in the African country, and its growing popularity in the west could mean good things for the poverty-rampant nation.

Sp, what does teff taste like? Fans say it has an earthy flavor with a slight hazelnut taste. We say: We can’t wait to try it.