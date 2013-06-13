The Best Teeth Whiteners For A Perfect, Pearly-White Smile

Let’s face it: there is nothing quite as alluring as a pretty smile. You can lock eyes, toss your hair and get them all a-buzz, but it’s gorgeous, clean teeth that seal the deal. Especially in the summer with a tan glow and beach hair, your smile needs to be on point for all of the Instagrams that are bound to be taken at the beach. Now’s the time to focus on your bright smile, ladies, and we’re here to help.
The cool thing is that teeth whitening is probably the easiest thing to achieve these days, and at every price point imaginable. From strips and trays to toothbrushes and mouthwashes, we’ve rounded up our favorite items to help you get those perfect pearly whites. Take a look at our picks above and tell us how you whiten your teeth in the comments below!
Clinically proven to whiten teeth by up to eight shades, this package includes the Whitening Rods to cleanse the surface of the tooth, making this Professional Whitening System almost professional quality. Also: no sensitivity.
Supersmile Ultimate Whitening System, $58, ulta.com
Honestly, pearly white and healthy teeth start with a really great toothbrush. This electric wonder removes plaque and particles with a SmartGuide sensor that actually tells it where cleaning is really needed. It leaves behind teeth and gums that positively glow with health.
Oral-B ProfessionalCare SmartSeries 5000 Electric Toothbrush with SmartGuide, $126.95, walmart.com
Whiter teeth also depend on the type of toothpaste you use, so why not combine whitening actions with breath fresheners in one step? Oh, and this also prevents tooth decay, so it's a big win all the way around.
Colgate 2-in-1 Whitening Toothpaste & Mouthwash, $3.99, drugstore.com
Getting ready for your close up? Boost whitening and fresh breath after eating with this amazing natural gum that helps remove surface stains while vitamins A, C, D, E and calcium help support healthy gums and teeth. Plus, did we mention it's sugar and gluten free?
Vitacare Whitening Gum, $1.79, drugstore.com
Support your whitening efforts with a mouthwash that helps brighten while it refreshes and supports a clean, healthy mouth. This is one of our favorites.
Rembrandt Deeply White + Peroxide Fluoride Mouthwash, $7.29, drugstore.com
This compact whitening device (that kind of looks like an iPhone, honestly) packs amazing LED technology for an in-office experience while you read. It hangs around your neck for total hands-free ease.
GLO Brilliant Personal Teeth Whitening Device, $199, sephora.com
This two step, dentist approved device is super easy to use: brush on the whitening gel, then use the active LED light to activate it. No muss, no fuss, and in 10 minutes your teeth are red carpet ready.
Prime Time Smile Active Blue Teeth Whitening Kit, $46, ulta.com
Basically, if you're going to go with whitening strips, these are the gold standard, embraced by editors and celebrities alike. They guarantee professional level whitening and can be used while watching TV, which, of course, we love.
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips, $49.99, soap.com
This amazing tray uses an ionic technology gel and a gentle micro-current to break down stains all the way around and in between teeth. 10 times whiter in 50 minutes? Sign us up.
Pearl Brilliant White Ionic Teeth Whitening System, $195, ionicpearl.com
These amazing viles are still a groundbreaking way to whiten and clean your teeth on the go. Use them twice a day anywhere you like (just avoid eating and drinking for 20 minutes after) for six days straight, and you'll get noticeably whiter teeth.
GO SMiLE 6 Day Double Action Whitening System, $89, gosmile.com
Looking for a more natural tooth whitening toothpaste? Check out this super brightening mixture of natural polishers and stain fighting botanicals that helps prevent tartar build up while gently whitening, all without harsh chemicals or additives.
JĀSÖN® Powersmile® Whitening Anti-Cavity Toothpaste, $6.39, jason-personalcare.com