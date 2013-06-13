The Best Teeth Whiteners For A Perfect, Pearly-White Smile

Let’s face it: there is nothing quite as alluring as a pretty smile. You can lock eyes, toss your hair and get them all a-buzz, but it’s gorgeous, clean teeth that seal the deal. Especially in the summer with a tan glow and beach hair, your smile needs to be on point for all of the Instagrams that are bound to be taken at the beach. Now’s the time to focus on your bright smile, ladies, and we’re here to help.

The cool thing is that teeth whitening is probably the easiest thing to achieve these days, and at every price point imaginable. From strips and trays to toothbrushes and mouthwashes, we’ve rounded up our favorite items to help you get those perfect pearly whites. Take a look at our picks above and tell us how you whiten your teeth in the comments below!

More Summer Beauty Tips From Beauty High:

10 Summer Beauty Tips From the Victoria’s Secret Angels

101 Summer Beauty Tips to Add to Your Bag of Tricks

25 Summer Fitness Tips Straight From the Experts