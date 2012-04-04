This Teen Is Taking ‘Doll-Like’ To A Whole New Level

Call us crazy, but looking like a life-size doll was never a beauty aspiration of ours. But apparently this trend is gaining widespread popularity across the world and teen vloggers and bloggers alike are developing a large fan base of young women trying to replicate their doe-eyed look.

Dakota Rose (known to her fans as Kota Koti) has been donned the real-life Barbie thanks to her wide-eyed stare and tiny pout. She has developed a large following in Asia where the Japanese anime culture is idolized and her how-tos for long, straight hair and big eyes fit right in.

No one knows much about Dakota Rose, where she is from or how old she is, but some critics have a lot to say about the young girl’s popularity.

Dr. Gray, clinical director at The British CBT & Counseling Service warned the Daily Mail that “too much emphasis on physical appearance from an early age could have disastrous consequences, encouraging anxiety, depression and eating disorders later in life.” But even worse than the mental effects this could have on a young girl, some believe it could encourage the sexualization of children.

“Distorting or enhancing pictures of children so that they appear older and more sexual surely crosses the line between how we should treat the children in our society and how we should not,” said Dr. Gray.

Do you think idolizing this “doll-like” look could be harmful to the younger generation? Does this look sexualize young girls? Plus, does it say something (perhaps scary) about the YouTube generation that this trend has garnered such a following? Tell us in the comment section below!