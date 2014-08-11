Get Inspired by Our Favorite Teen Choice Awards Beauty Looks

The Teen Choice Awards took place last night in LA, hosted by the adorable Sarah Hyland of Modern Family and Tyler Posey from Teen Wolf. While there weren’t too many surprises on the awards front, we always love the TCA’s for the relaxed feel it brings to the red carpets – from the fun and brightly colored dresses (and crop tops!) to the loose waves and disheveled braids. Last night was no different, with a trend towards messy lobs ruling over the red carpet hairstyles.

Since we are still in the middle of summer, glowing skin was also all the rage, with bronze smokey eyes taking precedent. We had a few favorite beauty looks of the night (eh hem, Nina Dobrev’s ombre side braid) but all in all we were pretty impressed with young Hollywood’s red carpet beauty. Click through above to get inspired for your next night out – and let us know in the comments who your favorite look of the night was!

