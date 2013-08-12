Teen Choice Awards 2013: Lucy Hale, Demi Lovato, More Glow on Red Carpet

Last night at the Teen Choice Awards, young celebrities took to the red carpet with bold trends and high style, making it a show worth watching. Of every award show out there, we love the TCA because of it’s playful, fresh vibe that always rubs off on the attendees. Ditching ball gowns in favor of jumpsuits and old Hollywood glamour for tousled locks and bright lipstick, our favorite under-aged celebrities brought their A-game.

From Demi Lovato’s high fashion pompadour to Holland Roden’s punchy orange lipstick, the red carpet was full of statement-making beauty. We’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite (and not-so-favorite) looks from the Teen Choice Awards, plus we got the details on the looks you’ll love. Take a peek at our favorite celebrities and tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!

