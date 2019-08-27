Transgender Model Teddy Quinlivan Just Became a Face of Chanel Beauty

Congratulations are in order for Teddy Quinlivan. The model just made history as the first openly transgender model to be chosen by Chanel Beauty for a campaign. She posted the news on Instagram, sharing a powerful message of perseverance in the face of hate. “I find I don’t cry anymore when things are sad, but isn’t it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph. This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me,” she wrote alongside images of the campaign. “I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community. The world will kick you down, spit on you, and tell you you’re worthless. It’s your job to have the strength to stand up and push on, to keep fighting, Because if you give up then you will never experience the tears of triumph.”

Quinlivan isn’t new to modeling. We’ve even named her one of the biggest street style stars. As she says in her post, she walked the Chanel runway twice, but she wasn’t publicly out as transgender. When she did come out, she thought she wouldn’t work the fashion house again. And now she’s applying lipstick in a video campaign for Chanel Beauty. In modeling, there’s not much more major than that.

Celebrity friends and fans are ecstatic for Quinlivan and inspired by her bravery to live her full and honest self. “Amazing. Congratulations darling!!” wrote Laverne Cox. “Congratulations Teddy! This is groundbreaking. So happy for you and it’s much deserved 💘💘💘,” said singer Karen Elson.

We can’t wait to see what’s next from Quinlivan and Chanel Beauty!