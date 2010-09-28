Ted Gibson Wants Women To Feel Special, Beautiful And Sexy

Ted Gibson is the ultimate guy for runway and editorial beauty. Considered a master by many, the beauty guru has an empire complete with an eponymous product line, salons across the country and legions of loyal and pretty fans. He also has a rep for being one of the nicest, coolest, kindest people in the business. “Every single woman wants to feel special, beautiful and sexy,” explains the Texas-born Gibson, and he’s more than happy to make that happen.

Between trips to far away destinations to style the likes of Angelina Jolie, Anne Hathaway and Joy Bryant, and guest spots on NBC’s Today Show and Oprah, the all-powerful beauty guy still has time to think of others explaining, “If I inspire one person to be more than they’ve ever dreamt they could, then I’ve done something really spectacular.”

Consider this self-proclaimed “social worker” who has spent his life making women feel beautiful our latest example of extraordinary and check out his full video below.

Get inspired by even more awesome people including fashion designer extraordinaire Rebecca Minkoff and more in our Stay Extraordinary video series.

For more about our relationship with Diet Coke please click here: cmp.ly/3