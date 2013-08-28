Celebrity Hairstylist Ted Gibson to Launch Color Cosmetics

Ted Gibson, the celebrity hairstylist whose sage wisdom comes from years and years of continued success in the beauty industry, officially just made us love him even more. The famed hairstylist will be launching a color cosmetics collection to be sold at his salons in New York and Fort Lauderdale, plus on tedgibsonbeauty.com. The range will include eight lipsticks, six lip glosses, four eyeshadow palettes, a mascara and an eyeliner.

While you may be thinking it’s a bit of a left-fielder for a hairstylist extraordinaire to jump into the world of color cosmetics, Gibson assures us it’s a natural next step for him. “I think makeup is a natural progression for me,” Gibson tells us. “I’ve always had a hand in creating makeup looks. With any look, hair is a component to the makeup and vice versa. I believe that beauty is individual, and in my new collection I have something for every kind of woman.” Ted is already a genius when it comes to hair, so we’re confident that his cosmetics collection will be nothing short of noteworthy.

Image via Mark von Holden/WireImage