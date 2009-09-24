Ted Broer: Body by Ted and 3 More Ways to Get Fit for Fall

Now that summer is over, it’s important to keep your body in shape as if it were still swimsuit season. Just because the leaves are changing, and the wind is blowing, doesn’t mean you don’t want your legs to look good in tights.

With Body by Ted, you’ll find it easier than ever to stay in shape. Body by Ted is designed to eliminate illness and keep you in shape by proper nutrition alone. The plan he designed is called “Eat, Drink and Be Healthy,” a six-week program that will prompt weight loss and increase energy. By listening to audio recordings, and following a specially designed cookbook, Ted Broer’s Body by Ted is one method to keep you looking and feeling great this fall.

Ted’s program isn’t working for you? Try these three fitness programs that are sure kick your butt into gear.

Dance off the Inches: Hip-Hop Party by Jennifer Galardi

Making working out much more fun. Dance off the inches while perhaps learning a few new moves (caution: dance moves still may not be club worthy.) the focus is on burning calories and strengthening your mid-section.

The Plan: 10 hip-hop moves in 44 minutes.

Best For: Those who like to laugh.

Where To Buy: amazon.com

Yoga Booty Ballet by Gillian and Teigh

Another fun program to help get you in shape and feeling great. Combining yoga, booty sculpting, and dance, this DVD is sure to be effective and exciting.

The Plan: 3 discs, 5 work out plans, and 24/7 access to online diet support.

Best For: The StyleCaster team and those who want to be just like us.

Where To Buy: amazon.com



Pilates Core Challenge by certified instructor Ana Cabán.

Designed to strengthen and tone your body, in a peaceful Pilates style. Focusing on proper form and control, this step-by-step instruction is a great way to bring Pilates into your life.

The Plan: Incorporates classic Pilates exercises: Hundreds, Roll-up, Single Leg Stretch, Double Leg Stretch, and Scissor.

Best For: The patient who wants to strengthen muscles over time.

Where To Buy: gaiam.com