Another Thing We Have To Worry About Now: Tech Neck

Being attached to a smartphone 24/7 has more than a few serious downsides: It means you’re constantly on call for work, you’re at risk for carpel tunnel, and it could potentially take a toll on your relationship (ahem, those of you who sleep with your smartphone by your side.) And now there’s another thing to add to that list: tech neck.

The term has been trending lately and—according to dermatologists—it’s the result of constantly bending our necks to look at our phone screens. That action leads to sagging skin, dropping jowls, and creases above your clavicle. It can also lead to more lines and creases around your chin and neck area.

And if you think you’re not looking down at your phone that much, well, it seems most people between the ages of 18 to 39 do it a whopping 150 times a day.

Looking to prevent tech neck? Here, a few tips, and keep in mind it’s never too late to start a regimen.

1. Take care of your neck as you do your face.

Most people have a solid skincare routine for their face, but many ignore their necks entirely. Remember that delicate skin on the neck is similar to the type around your eyes, and two times thinner than that of the rest of your face.

2. Develop a neck specific skincare routine.

Experts advise to massage your neck daily with a good vitamin rich oil, beginning with the area under the chin, and then to work your way back to your ears. After that, apply a moisturizer to seal in the oil.

3. Stop resting your chin on your hands.

Simply stop resting your chin on your hands when you’re look at a computer screen. This will lead to unnecessarily stretching the skin around the neck. Another preventative tip? Use headphones instead of bending your neck to hold your phone while taking phone calls.

4. Exercise your neck.

Yes, there’s a way to work out your neck to help prevent tech neck. Start by giving yourself a side neck stretch by placing four of your right hand fingers on the left hand side of your forehead, then place your left hand on your shoulder, and pull your head to the right and hold for 10 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Get the blood flowing in the skin on your neck by placing your index fingers on either side of your windpipe, then look up, and begin moving your fingers up and down your neck. Do this 20 times. To help with saggy skin on the jaw and neck place your hand under your jaw, and lightly slap yourself (awkward, but it works!)