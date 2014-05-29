Thinking About Trying a Teatox Diet? Everything You Need to Know

It’s almost bikini season people, which means we’ve got diet and exercise on the mind. While we’re not planning to knock ourselves out trying to look perfect on the beach, we’re not opposed to getting on a healthier track, and maybe looking for some easy ways to shed a few winter pounds in the process, without reverting to eating nothing but kale for a whole month. That’s why we’re curious about one of the newest “healthy” fads that’s making the rounds: the teatox diet.

What is a teatox diet?

Tea + detox = teatox. Essentially, it’s a diet plan that incorporates various teas in order to lose weight, boost energy, and cleanse the body.

What health benefits can I gain from doing a teatox?

Though there’s not any published research to support it, most teatox brands claim that by following a proprietary plan, you can benefit your heart, skin, brain and bones, while managing stress and losing or maintaining weight. Some even assert that following a teatox diet can help ward off cancer and type 2 diabetes. Most plans range from seven to 30 days, and include different blends for different times of day.

Can I eat on a teatox?

The answer is: Yes! Most plans allow you breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks throughout the day, though most require you to abstain from coffee, alcohol, meat, and junk. Basically, you want to try and stick to a balanced diet as you normally would when trying to lose weight and continue to follow your normal exercise routine, and incorporate the tea when you’re told.

How much will it cost to do a teatox?

Depending on the brand you choose, most plans run about $25-35 for a 7-day plan, $30-40 for a 14-day plan, and between $50-60 for a 28-day plan.

What are the most popular brands?

Bootea, Skinny Teatox, Tiny Tea, Slendertox Tea and SkinnyMe Teatox are amoung some of the most popular.

Are there any health risks associated with teatoxes?

It’s key to do your research to ensure the products’ ingredients are safe. As Shape pointed out, an ingredient of concern found in several teatox brands is senna leaf, an FDA-approved herb used as a nonprescription laxative. According to the National Institutes of Health, there’s no real evidence that senna promotes actual weight loss. Instead, it produces a laxative effect (which often comes with cramps and diarrhea.) Senna can irritate your stomach’s lining, so using it for more than two weeks is discouraged.