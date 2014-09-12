Beauty Buzz: Train Yourself to Eat Healthier, Tame Baby Hairs, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The key to using a lip balm to make your skin look dewy in a flash. [Glamour]

2. See the prettiest street style moments from New York Fashion Week. [Popsugar Beauty]

3. Baby hairs were strangely “in” this NYFW, but find out how to tame yours with these expert tricks. [Allure]

4. Going shopping for new fall makeup? Find out what will look best on your skin tone. [All You]

5. Train yourself to eat healthier with these tips and tricks. [Daily Makeover]