11 Tea Tree Oil Products for Treating Your Acne

11 Tea Tree Oil Products for Treating Your Acne

Tea Tree Oil Products to Treat Acne
Acne sucks—especially when zits follow you into adulthood. That’s just freaking unfair, especially when virtually everything in the skin-care aisle seems to burn the hell out of your skin without actually killing the acne, which is exactly what was happening to me.

So, as a wellness-junkie who hates resorting to prescription treatments, I made it my mission to discover a natural solution that I wouldn’t hate putting on my face. And, after some deep internet searching and experimenting, I found my current go-to product for not just acne, but all skin issues: tea tree oil.

Treating Acne

Yes, you’ve most definitely heard of tea tree oil before, but I’m not talking about it in a granola-eating, eco-friendly way. I’m telling you this stuff really works—it totally cleared up my worst breakouts when no other product could—and it has the research to prove it: Studies show that tea tree oil is just as effective to treating acne as benzoyl peroxide (one of the most common acne-fighting ingredients), but with fewer side effects, like burning, itching, peeling, and irritation.

“Tea tree oil may help kill some of the bacteria on the skin that cause inflammation and acne breakouts,” says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research at the dermatology department at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City. “It can be used as a spot treatment or as a full-face treatment to both eliminate the pimples that you have and also help prevent new ones from popping up.”

Before You Apply…

Of course, that doesn’t mean you want to douse your face in pure, 100 percent tea tree oil—this stuff is potent, so use the pure, concentrated stuff as a nightly spot-treatment only. And if your skin is super-sensitive, or you have too many zits to spot-treat every night, try using a product with tea tree oil as its main ingredient, like a lotion or face mask.

Yes, these magical products exist, and I’ve rounded them up for you, below.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2017.

STYLECASTER | Tea Tree Oil Products to Treat Acne | Keeva Tea Tree Oil Acne Treatment Cream
If You're Looking for a Toner...

Keeva Tea Tree Oil Acne Treatment Cream, $49.95, at Keeva

STYLECASTER | Tea Tree Oil Products to Treat Acne | Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
If You Want to Brighten the Appearance of Old Acne Discolorations...

Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil, $80, at Sephora

STYLECASTER | Tea Tree Oil Products to Treat Acne | Desert Essence Organic Tea Tree Oil
If You Want to Spot-Treat Your Zits...

Desert Essence Organic Tea Tree Oil, $9.99, at Desert Essence

STYLECASTER | Tea Tree Oil Products to Treat Acne | Desert Essence Tea Tree Oil Cleansing Pads
If You Have Breakouts on Your Face and Body...

Desert Essence Tea Tree Oil Cleansing Pads, $7.99, at Desert Essence

STYLECASTER | Tea Tree Oil Products to Treat Acne | Derma E Tea Tree and Vitamin E Antiseptic Cream
If You Have Acne-Prone Skin That's Super-Dry...

Derma E Tea Tree and Vitamin E Antiseptic Cream, $14.95, at Derma E

STYLECASTER | Tea Tree Oil Products to Treat Acne | TONYMOLY I'm Real Tea Tree Mask
If You Have a Sudden Breakout That Needs to Calm Down...

TONYMOLY I'm Real Tea Tree Mask, $3.75, at Ulta

STYLECASTER | Tea Tree Oil Products to Treat Acne | The Body Shop Tea Tree Night Lotion
If You Have Acne-Prone That's Super Oily...

The Body Shop Tea Tree Night Lotion, $20, at The Body Shop

STYLECASTER | Tea Tree Oil Products to Treat Acne | Lush Tea Tree Water
If You Have Acne-Prone Skin That's Somewhat Sensitive...

Lush Tea Tree Water (8.4 fl. oz.), $22.95, at Lush

STYLECASTER | Tea Tree Oil Products to Treat Acne | Burt's Bees Herbal Complexion Stick
If You Need to Spot-Treat Your Sensitive Skin...

Burt's Bees Herbal Complexion Stick, $8, at Burt's Bees

STYLECASTER | Tea Tree Oil Products to Treat Acne | Dr. Bronner's Tea Tree Pure-Castile Bar Soap
If You Have Breakouts on Your Back or Butt...

Dr. Bronner's Tea Tree Pure-Castile Bar Soap, $4.69, at Dr. Bronner's

STYLECASTER | Tea Tree Oil Products to Treat Acne | Organic Doctor Tea Tree Face Wash
If You Have Acne-Prone Skin That Hates Spot Treatments...

Organic Doctor Tea Tree Face Wash, $13.79, at Amazon

Pin It!
