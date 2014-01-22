Secret Beauty Ingredient: Tea Tree Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Tea tree oil, which contains anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, is incredible for healing your skin. Whether you’ve got a cut, acne, or dandruff, using tea tree oil to reduce redness and peeling while the body repairs itself is an amazing way to get your skin healthy and glowing. Though it’s incredibly common in acne treatments (because of the anti-bacterial properties), tea tree oil is also used in many hair care treatments because it helps to balance your scalp.

We’ve rounded up our favorite beauty products containing tea tree oil above. Let us know which one you’ll be trying in the comments below!

