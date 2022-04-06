Tayshia Adams on Her Must-Have Drugstore Skincare & How She Finds Time to Chill

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I have a confession: I’ve never seen The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. But that doesn’t mean I don’t know its biggest stars. One of them is Tayshia Adams, who was a season 16 Bachelorette favorite. Now, she’s hitting up exclusive parties, showing off her cute outfits on Instagram and even hosting shows on E!. I caught up with Adams to chat about another thing she loves: skincare. She’s working with No7 Beauty, an affordable skincare brand she low-key discovered while abroad.

“I really fell in love with No7 on a recent trip to the U.K,” Adams tells STYLECASTER. “I stopped into Boots, which is one of their popular drugstores, and noticed that No7 seemed to be a brand that had a great display and some knowledgeable skincare consultants available to talk to.” Because she had forgotten to pack moisturizer on her trip, she chose No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Day Cream SPF 30 ($26.99 at Ulta).

“I have noticed that it sits so well under my makeup,” she says. “It’s important to me that it has SPF so I know my skin is protected.” The lightweight but ultra-hydrating cream moisturizes her skin whether she’s in chilly NYC or warm Orange County. “I don’t find myself reaching for different moisturizers in the different climates,” she says.

When she’s not traveling and shopping for skincare (as well as hosting TV shows and being an allover boss), Adams does find time to chill. “Self-care is so important to me and finding dedicated time to work out really helps me,” she says. “I block time in my calendar for the gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and I love to go on walks along the West Side Highway in NYC. Stretching and meditating once or twice a week is huge for me.”

Her morning routine is important to her, as well. That includes a mood-boosting dance session. “My mornings are all about being grateful, making my coffee, putting on that music and dancing,” she says. “I do it every morning to get ready for the day.” That’s something we can all get behind.