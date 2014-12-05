Taylor Swift’s Red Lip, Lily Collins Metallic Eyeliner, More

Scroll To See More Images

London was a celebrity hair and makeup hot spot this week, as stars crossed the Atlantic for the highly anticipated and first-ever London-based Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, as well as the British Fashion Awards. Taylor Swift stole the spotlight on and off the Victoria’s Secret runway with her signature and shiny red lip, while Angel Jourdan Dunn gets huge props for her tousled tendrils. Meanwhile, back in the US, Blake Lively stunned, as per usual, with her effortless waves and smokey eyes, while Scarlett Johansson tried a slicked back, edgy ‘do.

Gain some beauty inspiration for your weekend, check out this recap of some of the best celebrity hair and makeup looks from the week, and take a chance at recreating them at home.

It wasn’t a shocking move, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t absolutely stunning. Taylor Swift attended the after-party for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wearing a dramatic red lipstick look with an extra shiny finish and fluttery lashes.

Kim Kardashian went for a flawless, glowy look with a glossy lip and dramatic eyebrows at an event for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation on World AIDS Day.

Between her smooth and shiny bob and gold metallic eyeliner, Lily Collins‘ hair and makeup at the Love, Rosie premiere in Japan is the perfect holiday look.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jourdan Dunn won us over with her curly tendrils and sexy cat-eye.

At the British Fashion Awards, Rihanna twisted her hair into a voluminous topknot with refreshing, barely-there makeup.

Olivia Palermo was another British Fashion Awards beauty winner with alluring smokey eyes and a sleek center part.

Blake Lively, who is expecting her first baby, showcased her natural, dark roots with tousled waves at the L’Oreal Paris Ninth Annual Women of Worth Celebration. She finished off her look with pink lipstick, accenting the feminine shade with her eye makeup, too.

Scarlett Johansson took a big beauty risk when she rocked a wet-looking ‘do paired with brown sparkly shadow at the Gotham Independent Film Awards.