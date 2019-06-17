Taylor Swift’s Rainbow Hair Is Literally Perfect in Her New Music Video

We’ve been waiting (sort of) patiently for Taylor Swift’s new music video for her song “You Need to Calm Down” and at 7 a.m. this morning, Swift blessed us with a colorful party featuring some major celebrities, as well as killer beauty looks. The singer always has fun with her costumes but this is the first time we’ve seen her with rainbow hair and short bangs.

It’s probable T. Swift’s colorful hair is a not-so-subtle nod to the rainbow LBGTQ+ pride flag. The video is a celebration of being who you are in the face of hatred. It was co-executive produced by Todrick Hall, one of Swift’s best friends and a talented performer. The epic dance party features out-and-proud celebrities including the cast of Queer Eye, YouTuber Hannah Hart, Laverne Cox, RuPaul, some Drag Race alums and Ellen Degeneres. Each is rocking a bold, colorful look that goes perfectly with the vibe of the video.

Swift’s hair and makeup is a major departure from her usual wavy blonde hair and bright red lips.

Olympian Adam Rippon, who’s also in the video, shared a photo to Instagram that perfectly shows off Swift’s rainbow hair and pinup-style bangs, as well as her long lashes and bright pink lips.

Swift’s beauty transformation isn’t the only thing that has everyone talking. The singer also squashed her feud with Katy Perry. Last week, Perry revealed Swift had sent her cookies on Instagram. In the video, the duo hug it out, with Perry in her hamburger costume from the Met Gala and Swift in a hilarious french fry ensemble.

Swift’s ultra-positive video is the good energy we needed on a Monday. Not to mention, the singer is finally finding her voice and showing the world what’s most important to her. She ends the video with an important message on equality that says: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. Please sign my petition for Senate support on the equality act at Change.org.”

Already signed, Tay.