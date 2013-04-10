StyleCaster
News: Taylor Swift Looks…Different; Winona Ryder Is Super Hot At 41

Wendy Rodewald
Taylor Swift on the cover of Wonderland

We didn’t realize we’ve literally never seen Taylor Swift without eyeliner — until we saw her latest magazine cover. — via The Cut

At 41, Winona Ryder is back on the red carpet — and she looks amazing! — via Us Weekly

A lady with a moustache is the number one turnoff for guys looking for a future mate, according to a new survey. — via Reuters

Michelle Obama is growing out the First Bangs, and apparently they’re getting “irritating.” — via People StyleWatch

Get spring hair tips from Jennifer Aniston‘s stylist, Chris McMillan. — via PopSugar Beauty

Here’s everything you wanted to know about the Vampire Facelift, plus six other procedures that will give you a lift (without surgery). — via Real Self

