Taylor Swift’s Makeup Artist Swears By This Red Lipstick & It’s 20% Off for Black Friday

It’s still Red season baby! (Taylor’s Version obvi). Taylor Swift is a star full of surprises and quite literally regularly sends her fans on unhinged quests to decode her latest TikTok or tweet. From the surprise short film of the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” to her Blake Lively directed music video, we Swifties truly can never catch a break from solving Blondie’s easter eggs, though we love her all the more for it. Despite the evermore evolving, innovative nature of Swift and her music, there is one thing that remains consistent about 99% of the time: her signature bold red lip.

At this point, I think it’s safe to say that Swift has sole ownership of both the age 22 and the color red. It’s giving…iconic behavior. I’ve long admired Swift’s staple lippie style and have tried just about every shade in the book attempting to recreate her look. Alas, my makeup just never turns out as great as Swift’s does. So this time, I set out to do the research and figure out the exact brand of lipstick she uses, and guys, I found it.

Though Swift herself has never explicitly stated she uses this lipstick, her longtime makeup artist Lorrie Turk revealed her favorite red lipsticks and we’re willing to bet she uses the shades on the singer all the time. And currently, you can snag the Tatcha Kyoto Red Silk Lipstick, one of Turk’s go-to products, for 20% off during Tatcha’s Cyber Sale. Just use the code CYBER21, and you’ll be on your way to Swift-approved lips for a fraction of the cost.

Buy the hydrating lipstick now or forever hold your peace.

Tatcha is a tried and true celebrity favorite brand, so it comes as little surprise that this product would make it to Turk and Swift’s makeup bag at one point in their red lipstick career.

This bold red is packed with botanical extracts, meaning it will hydrate your pout while you wear it. This product is said to glide on effortlessly and leaves you with a long-wearing matte finish. And don’t worry: long are the days where we would come home to beyond repair cracking lips after wearing our matte lipstick. While we love that it will keep your lips looking supple and healthy, the depth of the color is just as dreamy.

The shade looks so stunning and will flatter all skin tones. It’s easy to see why this lipstick made it to Turk’s favorites. TBH I’m mad I haven’t worn this before and have spent copious amounts of money on shades that leave my lips peeling. In the comments, reviewers are just as enthusiastic about the makeup as we’d hope.

“Again, the color is very pretty and it goes on smoothly. have always had “dry” problems with lipsticks but not with this one,” wrote one person.

Another reviewer wrote, “I love this lipstick. It’s the prettiest red and wears great! Doesn’t dry out lips or cause peeling. Doesn’t bleed. Highly recommend!”

One shopper even said they’ve been wearing it almost “every day,” writing: “Since we’re WFH, I am on video in several meetings during the day. Been wearing it every day and I feel that a light layer adds color to my face, even without makeup…The red is kind of a true red, very balanced.”

We’ll take 10 of these immediately before they sell out. And while you’re at it, take advantage of all the other cult-favorite Tatcha products while they’re all 20% off RN.