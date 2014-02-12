Taylor Swift Joins the Short Hair Club With a Bob Haircut

As if she didn’t look enough like Karlie Kloss before, Taylor Swift debuted a new short haircut last night on Instagram. The “Red” singer hasn’t exactly been one to take hair risks in the past. Her signature curls were around for years before she started showing up to red carpets with straight locks, so when Taylor makes a move this big, it’s worth talking about.

While the short hair may be new for Taylor, though, the hairstyle trend has been taking over Hollywood for the past year with celebrities like Emma Roberts, Beyonce and more trading in their long hair for short bobs. It may not be for everyone, but one thing is for sure: Short hair is here to stay.

