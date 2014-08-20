News: Every Look from Taylor Swift's New Video; Trendy Colored Brows

Taylor Swift‘s new music video for “Shake It Off,” off her upcoming album, “1989,” has been pretty divisive, but one thing is for sure: Her multiple makeup looks are on point. [BellaSugar]

We’d like to say that we can’t wait to get in on the dyed eyebrow trend, but in all honesty, we just kind of feel like it’s best left to the runway. [Elle]

Cara Delevingne is baring it all for Tom Ford’s latest fragrance campaign. Even when she’s naked, we still can’t take our eyes off her brows. [Beauty High]

Chloë Grace Moretz spilled her beauty secrets in the September issue of Allure, but we’ll have to wait for the magazine to hit stands before we can get all the deets on her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham. [Allure]