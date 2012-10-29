Seeing “Red”: 22 of Taylor Swift’s Best Red Lip Moments

Lately, it’s hard to turn on the television or check your Twitter feed without hearing about Taylor Swift. Between the release of her newest album, “Red,” and the singer’s freshly-reported split with Conor Kennedy, Swift has certainly been a focus of media attention. One thing is for sure, though: Whatever the singer is doing, she’s doing it well, and we’re still fans.

We’re not necessarily fans because of her chart-topping hits (though we’ll admit to singing them in the office), but because of her signature beauty look. She’s had a clear style evolution (remember when you were trying to find whatever curling iron would give you her tight curls?), but her red lip has remained a staple. When it comes to a scarlet pout, we’ll forever be looking to T. Swift for beauty inspiration—whether for everyday style or swankier occasions.

Here, we’ve rounded up 22 of the star’s best red lip moments. Statement-making style is why we love Taylor so much and we’re hoping you’ll be as inspired by these red looks as we are.