Fans Think Taylor Swift’s New Hair Color Means New Music

There’s no one who loves to drop cryptic clues more than Taylor Swift. She’s known for leaving little breadcrumbs about new projects and it makes fans go wild. Today, it’s her pink hair that has fans wondering what the hell is going on. Swift stepped out in New York rocking dip-dyed, pink hair and a floral top and shorts that have many suspecting she’s not only dropping new music but also new merch.

Taylor is pretty classic-chic when it comes to her hair. She generally keeps her mane a natural dirty blonde shade, either in a wavy shag, a sleek bob or her natural curls. That’s why it was so shocking to see her with pink hair. But if you take a look at her Instagram, it starts to make a little more sense. The last 15+ photos all have a pink tint to them, and recent posts have “4.26” in the caption. So, something is coming this week but we don’t know exactly what that is.

Since Swift’s shirt has her name down the arm, it’s safe to say the floral top is part of upcoming merch.

Fans also think new music is launching with new clothes. Maybe the pink hair is for a new music video?

One thing is for sure, the Queen of Clues is going to continue dropping them until new music/album/merch actually comes out. And we’ll be watching every step of the way.