Taylor Swift Named The Latest Cover Girl Spokeswoman

Photo courtesy of Cover Girl

Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, whom we all know as the 20-year old songstress who concentrates on all things love and war, was just announced as the latest spokeswoman for Cover Girl.

Swift will be representing a new line of luxury products for the brand and just finished shooting the ad campaigns which are set to debut in January 2011.

“I am so excited to become the next Cover Girl,” said Swift. “I have admired many of the Cover Girls since I was a little girl….great artists and actresses who are confident and still themselves.”

Swift follows in a long line of Cover Girl stars such as Rihanna, Queen Latifah, Drew Barrymore, and most recently Ellen Degeneres.

