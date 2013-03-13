News: Taylor Swift Doesn’t Sell Magazines; Zooey Deschanel Had A Bad Bangs Day



Taylor Swift doesn’t sell magazines, according to new data on newsstand sales. Though she’s appeared on the covers of Vogue, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle within the past year, the pop star’s issues haven’t sold as many as those featuring Lady Gaga, Lauren Conrad and Gwen Stefani. — via StyleCaster

—

Impossible, but true: Zooey Deschanel had a bad bangs day. — via Glamour

—

Jessica Alba may be committed to an all-natural, organic lifestyle, but she’s no hippie when it comes to deodorant, potential toxins be damned. “When I’m on a talk show or on set for a 17-hour day and I’m not trying to be funky, you gotta do what you gotta do,” she said. — via Racked

—

Well, this is new: A restaurant in London is promising a zero-calorie dining experience. — The Vivant

—

The bob may be nearly 100 years old, but the haircut is still going strong. See 29 of the best bobs in history. — via The Cut