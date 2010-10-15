Get Taylor Swift’s It-Girl Curls

Want fabulous curls with definition like Taylor Swift? Our friends at Hollywood Life tell you how to get those gorgeous curls!

Photo: © Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.

Right now singer/actress Taylor Swift is basically the It Girl when it comes to everything, including her signature hair texture. Want to steal her gorgeous, defined curls? Here’s how…

Defined curls start with healthy hair, so be sure to maintain and hydrate your mane with a good shampoo and conditioner made just for your hair type, like TRESemme Flawless Curls Curl Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner.

While your hair is wet, work a curl-defining gel designed to lock in the shape and lock out frizz through your hair, like Pantene Pro-V Curl Defining Scrunching Gel. Use a diffuser attachment for your hair dryer to allow curls to take their natural shape, then refine the look with a spiral iron, like this Revlon Perfect Heat 3/4″ Spiral Curling Iron.

