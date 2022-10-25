We Need to Talk About Taylor Swift’s Glitter Eye in the New ‘Bejeweled’ Music Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album, Midnights, dropped on October 21, we all expected it to be a big hit. What we didn’t expect was for Swift to continue this rollout all week, with multiple music videos and non-stop killer looks. Just check out the makeup in the new “Bejeweled” music video. The glittery eyes and bold lips show how much fun Swift is having with this album release. And it just might be her best look yet.

“Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour… On this sparkling evening I’ll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12…” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself as Cinderella. “This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path. Look out for some dazzling cameos! Join us later for a very Bejeweled premiere [diamond emoji].”

While there are tons of Easter eggs in this video and Swift fans are going to dissect every bit of it, I can’t stop drooling over the makeup, done by Pat McGrath, DBE, makeup artist, founder and CEO of Pat McGrath Labs. McGrath worked with Swift to create the looks. She even makes a quick cameo in the video! “It was such an honor to play the queen with the fabulous Taylor Swift directing,” McGrath said in a statement. “And I am so excited for the world to see the results. For my dearest Taylor, we created beautiful ‘Bejeweled’ looks that were beyond exciting.”

There are multiple killer makeup looks throughout. One of my favorites is the glittery smoky eye and bright red lip. According to the brand, McGrath used her Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction Palette ($128 at Sephora) and adorned Swift’s eyes with Swarovski crystals. Throughout the video, Swift is also wearing Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Blood Lust and Deep Dive ($29 at Sephora), with LiquiLUSTTM: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elsen 4 ($32 at Sephora) for the ultimate red lip.

Watch the rest of the video above to see the makeup in action.