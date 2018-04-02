Taylor Swift’s Beauty Evolution Since 2007 Is Seriously Mind-Blowing

Taylor Swift might be a bona fide superstar today, but a decade ago, she was a B-list country singer who was still trying to get her songs played on the radio. Like her music, which has gone from sweet country-pop hymns to dark, jaded pop songs, the singer’s hair and makeup have also had a crazy-drastic transformation.
Ahead, we’re looking back on how the “Look What You Made Me Do” artist’s beauty looks have evolved. From her frizzy country curls and bare-faced makeup to her sleek, stick-straight bobs and affinity for red lipstick, Swift’s beauty evolution is just as dramatic as her music’s. Witness the epic transformation ahead.
April 2006
Attending the 2006 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
May 2006
Attending the 41st annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
November 2006
Attending the 40th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
April 2007
Attending the 2007 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
May 2007
Attending the 42nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
February 2008
Attending the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
September 2008
Arriving at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
April 2009
Attending the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
April 2009
Arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Hollywood.
September 2009
Arriving at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
November 2009
Arriving at the 43rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
January 2010
Attending the 52nd annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
June 2010
Attending the 41st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in New York City.
June 2010
Attending the 2010 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
November 2010
Attending the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
February 2011
Arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted in West Hollywood.
August 2011
Arriving at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.
November 2011
Arriving at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
February 2015
Attending the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
February 2012
Arriving at the 54th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
September 2012
Arriving at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
November 2012
Attending the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
January 2013
Arriving at the 34th annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
April 2013
Arriving at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
August 2013
Attending the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn.
November 2013
Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
January 2014
Arriving at the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
May 2014
Attending the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
November 2014
Attending the 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
May 2015
Arriving at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
August 2015
Attending the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
February 2016
Attending the 58th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
February 2016
Attending the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
May 2016
Attending the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
May 2016
Attending the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
September 2016
Seen on the streets of Manhattan.
December 2017
Performing at 99.7 NOW! Presents POPTOPIA in San Jose, California.
