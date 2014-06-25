Beauty Buzz: Taylor Schilling Covers ‘Allure’, Learn How to Look Like Bey, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Taylor Schilling of OITNB covers the July Allure, just in case you’ve already flown through the entire season and you just need a little bit more from the ladies at Litchfield. [Allure]

2. Beyonce’s tour makeup artist Sir John explains how to look like Queen Bey – and trust us, you want to listen up. [Style.com]

3. Here are 6 times that celebrities took tanning to the worst level possible – just, no. [Daily Makeover]

4. Jen Aniston’s hair is back to the color we all know and love – phew. [Glamour]

5. Find out if an antiperspirant that claims to last for a full week, really does. [Fashionista]