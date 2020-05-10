Taylor Hill is Quarantining With Her Mom and Taco Tuesday is Always on the Menu

I’m admittedly in my feelings. Today is Mother’s Day and with stay-at-home orders going strong, I can’t be with my favorite lady. The same can’t be said for Taylor Hill, who has been social distancing with the matriarch of her family and reaping all of the benefits, including quality time and home-cooked meals. (Yes, I am extremely jealous.) Family time is everything right now and the Ralph Lauren ROMANCE Global Ambassador is making the most of it.

“My mom traveled with me everywhere when I was 14 and I just now have a newfound appreciation for how hard she works,” the model told StyleCaster. “Our relationship has grown, we are closer than ever as she’s turning into not just my mom, but my friend.” Though they have a daily routine down pat and are grateful for the ability to socially distance at all, Hill and her siblings were adamant about switching things up for Mother’s Day.

“To make it feel special and not like any other day during social distancing, we’re going to have a relaxing self-care day and get dressed up,” she said. “The little things can make a big difference right now, like pulling together a fun fashion look and adding fragrance for a touch of luxury.”

Brunch is also a must. Restaurants may be closed, but mimosas certainly aren’t canceled.

“We want to take care of everything from start to finish, so she does not have to lift a finger. Mom always does such an incredible spread with all the fixings so we need to return the favor. We are going to make eggs, bacon, fruit salad, avocado toast, and of course mimosas!”

Read on for everything else on their stay-at-home checklist. Besides lounging around in “an old t-shirt and some comfy soft sweats,” Hill and her mom are rockin’ out to the oldies, embracing the beauty classics and bonding over family dinners.

Relaxed Routines

I mainly dedicate about 30 minutes to an hour to watch the news, and then I have to tune it all out for a while, as to not get too overwhelmed with too much information. I try and stay positive and focus on taking it one day at a time. We follow a daily routine as best we can. My mom does yoga in the mornings and I usually have slower mornings; I have coffee, check emails, then work out later in the day. We have family dinners every night and do fun things like Taco Tuesday. We have been pretty good about calling and video chatting with friends and family.

The Beauty Classics

Right now, I’m all about the classics that I know will bring me joy and comfort—my tried-and-true products! Ralph Lauren ROMANCE is a staple for both me and my mom—the classic, floral scent is a mainstay that has stood the test of time and has been around for more than two decades. It evokes a sense of familiarity for me and of course, love. I also love the Lancôme L’Absolu Mademoiselle Balm; super soothing and hydrating! And doing masks can always evoke a spa-like feeling. I love the Génifique face masks. I keep them in the fridge for that extra soothing, cooling effect.

Sights and Sounds

I’m currently re-watching DEAD TO ME as the new season is dropping and I love that show. We LOVE classic rock, my mama raised me well—good taste in music and all! We listen to Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Aerosmith. I just started listening to podcasts and enjoy Sibling Revelry with Kate and Oliver Hudson.

Good Reads

Making Moves

I’ve been working out four times a week with these incredible workouts my trainer has been emailing me. I absolutely love and adore my trainer in LA, Coach Forest! She keeps me healthy and pushes me. Her workouts are tailored for my needs and she is always switching them up on me.

Food Perks

My mom makes amazing dinners and is an excellent cook unlike myself. So for me, anything she cooks makes me feel instantly at home. The last thing mom made for us was a delicious dinner: grilled chicken, roasted Brussel sprouts, and baked sweet potatoes.

